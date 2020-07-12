MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 715 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and three more deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the state’s death toll is now at 1,502. The majority of the deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz loosened the restrictions for long-term care facilities, allowing designated family members and people deemed essential caregivers to visit the elderly.
READ MORE: MDH Loosens Restrictions On Long-Term Care Facilities For Designated Family Members, Other ‘Essential Caregivers’
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease are continuing to trend downward on average. As of Sunday, 251 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 123 in intensive care.
So far, over 755,000 people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota. Of the total 42,281 who have tested positive, more than 36,000 are no longer in need of being isolated.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
