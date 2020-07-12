MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People from around the country rallied in St. Paul Sunday to call for an end to police violence.

More than 1,000 people marched to the Minnesota State Capitol, hoping their solidarity will lead to justice. Among the protesters were family members of more than 100 victims of police violence, including Ashley Quinones. Her husband Brian died last year during an incident with police in Richfield.

“It’s the crappiest club that you could ever be a part of, but it’s the most needed club to be a part of,” Quinones said.

Former NBA player Royce White attended the protest with representatives from the nonprofit 10K Foundation, who have organized several Twin Cities marches in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day.

“To be able to meet these people [who lost loved ones to police violence] in person in one place and share that energy and spirit of loss, but also strength, is invaluable to me,” White said.

Tawanda Jones came in from Baltimore for the event. Her brother, Tyrone West, was killed by officers who weren’t charged. Jones wants the case reopened, along with the cases of all victims of police violence.

“Unfortunately, these are not isolated incidents. It’s systemically happening and it needs to stop,” Jones said. “I could go on all day and wouldn’t have enough breath in my body to call out every victim’s name.”

Quinones said she was encouraged by the size of the crowd that she’s not alone. She says bringing attention to the victims is how police accountability will come to pass.

“We are tired of not getting the justice our families deserve,” Quinones said.

Some protesters were critical of political leaders who call for accountability and justice, but did not attend Sunday’s march.