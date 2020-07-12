Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Johnny Allen Jr.’s JKMovement puts on a summer camp in St. Paul called SAQ, which stands for “Speed,” “Agility,” and “Quickness.”
The point is to serve kids and families who might not otherwise afford more expensive camps, while providing some of the same training to get their bodies and techniques right for fall sports.
Whether or not those happen due to the pandemic, getting these young athletes out of the house, while following safety guidelines, might be just what they need.
