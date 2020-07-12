MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marks the start of another special session.
Last month’s nine-day special session was a flop, with no major legislation was adopted. That leaves everything on the table including the divisive issue of police reform, tax bill, bonding bill and more.
Complicating everything is that these separate issues have in these tense times become linked in a house of cards. One card is pulled, and everything falls apart.
The death of George Floyd has dramatically heightened the tensions and passions in an already hyper-charged partisan environment. Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden — who represents the district where George Floyd died, and is a member of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus — was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.
“The first thing I would hope that we would have is a comprehensive law enforcement bill. Something that is transformational, something that will structurally change it,” Hayden said. “This issue started when Officer Derek Chauvin choked out and put his knee on George Floyd’s throat for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. We must deal with that.”
At the end of the day, these issues may be all kicked down the road again — a road that has a major stopping point in less than four months.
On Nov. 3, the entire Minnesota legislature is up for election, and voters can deliver their verdict on who they support on these key issues.
