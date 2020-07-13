MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More charges are being brought against a man accused of murdering a woman who was pregnant with his child.
Zachary Robinson, 27, is now charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Minneapolis about a month ago.
Investigators say Robinson and another man, Desean Solomon, were at the Broadway Pub, also known as the 200 Club, in north Minneapolis on June 14 when 100 shots were fired, and one man died. Investigators say the shooting started when a member of the Bloods street gang robbed someone in the bathroom.
Police arrested Robinson Friday afternoon in Chicago for the murder of Leneesha Columbus. Investigators say Robinson shot her near the George Floyd memorial last Sunday.
Columbus was five-months pregnant with their child. Her baby is in critical condition at an area hospital.
Federal investigators have also charged Robinson with being a felon in possession of a gun.
