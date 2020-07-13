MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin’s largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday requiring masks in public spaces.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents.

Anyone ages three and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay 6 feet away from people who aren’t in the same household. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons.

The ordinance says the Milwaukee Health Department should fine businesses that don’t comply, but it doesn’t specify how outdoor spaces will be enforced.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he would sign the ordinance.

Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he was considering at a statewide mask mandate, but after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his “safer at home” order in May, a new one requiring masks to be worn is “unlikely.”

