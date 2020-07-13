MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx released the team’s schedule for the 2020 season, which begins July 26 against the Connecticut Suns.
The league’s season will take place in Bradenton, Fla. at IMG Academy. This location is serving as the host for the entire WNBA season, which will include a 22-game schedule for each of the 12 teams.
The Lynx say their top priority continues to be the health and safety of players and staff. They have been working with medical specialists, public health experts and government officials on a set of guidelines to ensure safety of every party involved.
During the opening weekend, the WNBA says “all aspects of the game and player outfitting will be designed to affirm Black Lives Matter and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence.”
READ MORE: WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter Movement
To view the full schedule, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.