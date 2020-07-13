Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forty-year-old Reginah Michori has gone missing, according to Hopkins police.
Michori was last seen leaving her residence on foot Saturday afternoon and has not been heard from since. Her family says this is unusual for her, but they don’t have reason yet to believe Michori’s in any danger.
She is described as a Black woman who stands 5-feet-6-inches tall and has a medium build.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Hopkins Police at 952-548-6403, or call 911.
