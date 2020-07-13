Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Motorcyclist Justin Magle was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash near River Falls.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says Magle, 26, drove through a stop sign at the intersection of County Trunk Highway O and 690th Avenue in River Falls Township, colliding with a sedan.
Magle, from Algoma, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the sedan, 27-year-old Sean Sabelko from Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, suffered no apparent injuries.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
