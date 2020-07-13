MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Flint, Michigan man has pleaded guilty in an Edina hit-and-run that injured a teenage girl attempting to board a school bus earlier this year.
On Monday, Carlton Troutman pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Jan. 23 incident. Troutman is accused of driving around a bus and striking a 17-year-old girl with his car. He then sped off and fled the state.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 11. Two days later, he was arrested in Michigan and eventually brought back to Minnesota.
Troutman pleaded guilty on the day the trial was set to begin. His sentencing is set for Aug. 7.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. She recently told WCCO that the collision sent her flying into the air and that she thought she was paralyzed. Despite major obstacles, however, she has made a strong recovery.
