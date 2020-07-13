Comments
As America addresses social and economic inequities that African-Americans face daily, along with injustice due to racial bias, public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) provide the opportunity for low-income and first-generation Black students to even the playing field through education. For over 30 years, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has created access to higher education through affordability, and developed HBCU talent for corporate careers that lead to economic sustainability.
