Washington Football Team Says It Will Retire 'Redskins' Name And Logo (CBS Baltimore)The Washington Redskins announced Monday that it will be retiring the "Redskins" team name and logo.

St. Paul's SAQ Camp Serves Body And MindSAQ serves kids and families who might not otherwise afford more expensive sports camps, while providing some of the same training to get their bodies and techniques right for fall sports.

United Scores 2 In Stoppage Time In Stunning Defeat Of Sporting KC In 'MLS Is Back' TourneyKevin Molino scored in the seventh-minute of second-half stoppage time as Minnesota United rallied with two late goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night in the MLS is Back tournament.

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Games In Fall For Football And Several Other SportsThe Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that it will play conference-only games in football and several other sports if fall seasons proceed during the pandemic.