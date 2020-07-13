Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dean Evason is now the Minnesota Wild’s full-time head coach.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the decision Monday morning, saying that Evason signed a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Since February, Evason has been serving as the interim head coach.
“Dean has done a fantastic job as our interim head coach and deserves this opportunity,” Guerin said, in a statement. “I look forward to watching our team under his leadership going forward.”
Evason, 55, joined the Wild in 2018, as an assistant to then head coach Bruce Boudreau, who was fired earlier this year.
Evason is a former NHL player.
You must log in to post a comment.