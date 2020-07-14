MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 403 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Tuesday.

The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 43,170, with 37,749 no longer needing isolation.

Currently, the state’s positivity rate sits at 3% as of July 11. This means that of the thousands of tests that were processed over the last week, 3% were positive based on the seven-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, 236 people in Minnesota hospitals are battling the disease, with 107 people in intensive care. In the last month, hospitalizations have been trending downward.

The state’s death toll is now 1,510. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

Testing has now breached over 777,000 overall in the state. About 8,510 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state has the capacity to process 20,000 tests a day.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.

