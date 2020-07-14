MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a 28-year-old man is in custody as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing at an Owatonna park.
According to the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to Dartts Park on 600 Cherry Street Northeast around 5:15 p.m. There, officers located an unconscious man on the ground, suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.
Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed. He died of a stab wound to the chest.
According to DPS, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recovered two knives at the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800. WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.