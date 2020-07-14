MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Delta Air Lines lost $5.7 billion in the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed air travel.
A hoped-for travel recovery that began slowly in mid-April has been smothered by a resurgence in U.S. infections, especially in the South and West.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian says growth in bookings has stalled. He says it was “growing at a pretty nice clip through June,” but so was the virus.
“Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery. In this difficult environment, the strengths that are core to Delta’s business – our people, our brand, our network and our operational reliability – guide every decision we make, differentiating Delta with our customers and positioning us to succeed when demand returns,” Bastian said.
Delta is the first U.S. airline to report financial results for the May-through-June quarter, and the numbers were ugly.
The number of passengers tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s adjusted loss was worse than expected.
In April, Delta reported a first-quarter loss of $534 million, a setback that now appears trivial with the full force of the pandemic revealed.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.