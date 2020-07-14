MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The lawyer representing the family of George Floyd says he will sue the city of Minneapolis.
Ben Crump, who will make the official announcement Wednesday, says the civil lawsuit will also seek damages against the four former police officers involved in Floyd’s death: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
Floyd was killed on Memorial Day while being arrested outside of a south Minneapolis convenience store. Chauvin was seen in cellphone video kneeling on his neck for almost eight minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked global outrage, and the worst riots that America has seen in half a century.
