MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Gov. Tim Walz considers a statewide face mask mandate, several Minnesota cities are already enforcing their own.

Here’s an ongoing list of Minnesota cities that require masks indoors:

Minneapolis: Cloth face masks or coverings are required when in any public indoor spaces. The order pertains to retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and universities, the skyway system, recreational facilities and service centers.

St. Paul: The order requires face masks to be worn indoors in all city-controlled facilities and businesses when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not maintained. The order will apply to all individuals except young children at risk of suffocation and persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.

Rochester: All individuals must wear a face covering in indoor areas accessible to the public and while riding in any public bus. Rochester police say they will be charging anyone who doesn’t comply with trespassing.

Mankato: Face coverings are required to be worn by individuals 13 and older who are able to medically tolerate a face covering. All employers of businesses considered spaces of public accommodation must require employees to wear a face covering whenever they have face to-face contact with the public.

Edina: Individuals must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face covering. According to the order, this includes retail establishments and city-owned public facilities like City Hall.

Winona: The order requires all residents and visitors to wear face coverings in indoor areas broadly accessible to the public – including customers and employees at businesses open to the general public.

Duluth: The ordinance will require people to wear face masks in indoor public spaces which includes businesses, city buses, places of worship, educational institutions and recreational facilities.

Excelsior: All individuals are required to wear a face covering in indoor areas accessible to the public, which includes restaurants, retail stores, spaces of public accommodation, entertainment venues and common spaces in multi-family residential and multi-tenant office buildings.

Minnetonka: Face masks will be required in indoor areas accessible to the public, effective Thursday, July 23.