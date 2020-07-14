MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.
According to Robbinsdale Police, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on the 3300 block of France Avenue North on a report of a suicidal individual with a gun. Officers from the Crystal Police Department also arrived to assist.
There, officers made repeated attempts to contact the individual from outside the residence when the man unexpectedly came out with a firearm. Authorities say he then began advancing on officers and ignoring commands to stop when Crystal Police Officer Geoffrey Kusick discharged his firearm, striking the individual.
The man was transported to North Memorial Heath Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Kusick, who has been with the department for 11 years, is on standard administrative leave.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.