MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis has spent $152,400 on private security for some city council members, according to city officials.
Some members reported receiving threats after they voiced their desire to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department after the death of George Floyd in May.
The private security detail ended on June 29. Three days earlier, city officials told WCCO that $63,000 had been spent in total on security up until that point.
