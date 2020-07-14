MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 31-year-old woman has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Saturday evening.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 8:04 p.m., officers were flagged down by people on the 2400 block of Bryant Avenue north. There, authorities located an adult woman who had been shot and a 3-year-old with injuries from shards of glass.
Authorities identified the victim as Shanette Alexandria Marable. She was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where she later died. The toddler was also taken to North Memorial for evaluation. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said the woman died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is homicide.
According to police, a preliminary investigation suggest that there was an argument between two cars and shots were exchanged. That’s when the victim car fled and flagged down officers.
So far, no one is in custody.
This is the second shooting within 24 hours on Bryant Avenue north.
READ MORE: Minneapolis Police Investigate Bryant Ave. Shooting
You must log in to post a comment.