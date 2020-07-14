Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dunn County say a 76-year-old man was killed in a farm accident Monday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 6 p.m. to CTH A in the Town of Colfax.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found the victim pinned under the tire of a small older tractor. The 76-year-old was extricated and transported by med flight to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire where he was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation.
