Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is expected to spend nearly six years in prison for slamming into two teenagers with a stolen car in Minneapolis last September.
Steven Ross pleaded guilty Tuesday to crashing into 19-year-old Cecilia Speranzella and her 14-year-old brother, Jacob, on Sept. 30, 2019.
The siblings were getting ice cream in south Minneapolis when Ross blew through a red light and hit them in a crosswalk on Lake Street and 17th Avenue South.
Jacob flew through a glass window and broke his back. Cecilia suffered a major brain injury. Both spent months recovering.
Ross will be sentenced in September.
You must log in to post a comment.