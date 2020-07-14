CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A 48-year-old St. Paul Park man has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison for causing a crash that killed a highway worker in October 2018.

Tate Doom was accused of watching pornographic videos before the crash that killed a highway worker standing along Interstate 94 in Rogers.

According to the complaint, Doom’s semi rear-ended a pickup and trailer merging to the left. The trailer struck 59-year-old Vernon Hedquist of Pillagers while flying debris hit a co-worker. Hedquist was killed in the crash.

Troopers seized two cellphones from Doom’s semi. Authorities recovered deleted files from a pornographic website. He was then charged in Hennepin County with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

