MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A 48-year-old St. Paul Park man has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison for causing a crash that killed a highway worker in October 2018.
Tate Doom was accused of watching pornographic videos before the crash that killed a highway worker standing along Interstate 94 in Rogers.
According to the complaint, Doom’s semi rear-ended a pickup and trailer merging to the left. The trailer struck 59-year-old Vernon Hedquist of Pillagers while flying debris hit a co-worker. Hedquist was killed in the crash.
Troopers seized two cellphones from Doom’s semi. Authorities recovered deleted files from a pornographic website. He was then charged in Hennepin County with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.
