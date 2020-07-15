MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One cyclist is dead and another is injured after a crash involving an SUV Tuesday evening.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on County Road 9 NE just south of Carlos, Minnesota.
There, a preliminary investigation revealed that three cyclists were heading southbound on the road when a Lincoln Navigator, also heading southbound, struck two of the cyclists.
One of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the scene. A second cyclist was taken from the scene in an ambulance and later airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
A third cyclist was not injured.
The driver of the SUV, identified as a 24-year-old Parkers Prairie, Minnesota man, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
