MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more and more cities in Minnesota begin requiring masks in public indoor spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19, state health officials are reporting 578 more cases and eight more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total to 43,742, with 38,179 of those recovered and no longer needing isolation. Five of the state’s additional deaths involved a patient at a long-term care facility.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Health officials say nearly 12,500 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.
According to the state’s “Dial Back Dashboard”, Minnesota’s positivity rate sits at 5% as of July 6. That’s the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 tests being positive. The positivity rate one health indicator that health officials are using to determine whether or not to continue reopening the state or dial back.
In hospitals, 254 patients currently need treatment with 106 in the ICU — the lowest ICU number since April 23.
