MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash on Memorial Day took the life of a young Twin Cities driver and her mom.

“I can best describe Amy as a mentor. She was a mom figure and a friend,” said Erin Hente. She spent her life soaking up all her big sister, Amy Grabow, taught her.

Grabow was a marketing professional known for her patience and her passion to help others.

“We were all together, we had an amazing weekend. It was surreal,” Hente said.

She had just said goodbye to her sister’s family on Memorial Day as they left the cabin. Amy allowed her 16-year-old daughter Abbey to drive their truck on their way back.

Audrey Barry found out her friend since second grade had crashed along Highway 65 near Cambridge. It killed Abbey, her mom, and the family’s two dogs upon impact.

“Her and her mom were the mother-daughter duo and they were both so unique,” Barry said.

Abbey would have been a junior this fall at Mahtomedi High School. She was an artist who dreamed of playing D-I soccer. Nearly two months later, close family and friends are allowed a final goodbye near the school next week.

“They just shined so brightly and their presence made such an impact,” Hente said.

Amy was behind a blanket company that gives back to non-profits at every purchase to help youth in need. It lifted people up – a lesson those who knew Amy and Abby can hope to carry on.

The Grabow’s 12-year-old daughter also suffered several broken bones in the crash. Their other daughter and father escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe had been set up to help the family. You can click here to donate.

You’ll also find out more about Amy’s “All the Feels” blanket company here.