MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday evening near Children’s Minnesota hospital in south Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis police, just after 11 p.m., a 911 caller reported overhearing someone say that someone shot and was asking for someone to call 911.
Police responded to the 2500 block of 10th Avenue South, which is within a block of Children’s Minnesota, but could not find any victims. Soon after, they were updated with the information that a man with a gunshot wound just arrived at the emergency room of the nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
By the time officers arrived at the hospital, the man was dead.
“Officers went back to the area of the original 911 call and located a possible crime scene inside a structure on that block. Homicide investigators, along with crime lab personnel, responded to the scene,” police said.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit them online.
The victim’s identity and more information on his death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.
