Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new initiative called “Make a Plan Minnesota.”
The idea is to get parents to think about what they would do if they were too sick to care for their young children.
The MDH is encouraging parents to make a plan including who would care for kids, a list of any medical or educational needs and a list of their kids’ typical routines – really anything that would help a caregiver, if needed.
For more information, visit the MDH website.
You must log in to post a comment.