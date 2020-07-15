MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit on Wednesday unveiled its latest initiative to help protect operators and customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say Body Shop technicians have created temporary shields, fashioned largely from recycled bus parts, that will help keep drivers and riders safe.
“We’ve been called upon often to rise to the occasion during the pandemic,” Project Manager Anthony Zessman said. “And, every day we’re finding solutions.”
The temporary shields are being installed on buses that have not been equipped with full barriers. They’ll eventually be replaced by the permanent barriers when installation resumes later this summer.
In addition to the temporary shields, technicians created movable aisle barriers that encourage customers to avoid the driver’s area.
“I’m proud of the work we’re doing to help keep bus operators and customers safe,” Zessman said.
To learn more Metro Transit’s COVID-19 response click here.
