MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park Board voted Wednesday to limit the number of homeless people allowed to live in city parks.
Last month, the board gave the green light to let the homeless temporarily stay in parks.
The biggest encampment in the Twin Cities is at Powderhorn Park in south Minneapolis — where more than 300 people currently live.
That’s about to change, though.
The park board voted to only allow 25 tents per park in just 20 different parks.
