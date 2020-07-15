MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) — At least 87 people were reportedly arrested outside the home of Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and among them was the president of the Minneapolis NAACP chapter.
The local chapter tweeted that president Leslie Redmond “was wrongfully arrested for demanding justice for Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police.”
There have been calls nationwide for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be arrested. She was shot by police in her apartment in March, and no charges in her death have yet been filed.
Police arrested 87 on Tuesday for intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. The group had gathered in Cameron’s front yard.
Cameron’s office says they are still investigating Taylor’s death.
