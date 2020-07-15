MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you find yourself feeling more tired than ever before? Is your sleep schedule suffering as of late? Do you find yourself clocking in at work feeling more groggy than usual?
A new survey by OnePoll, commissioned by Leesa Sleep, took a look at about 2,000 Americans during this era of COVID-19 social distancing and working from home. The survey found that about 60% of adults say they’re more tired than they’ve ever felt before.
According to the survey, almost half of those questioned admitted to getting out of bed at a maximum of 10 minutes before starting work. That’s because nearly the same number say they’re staying up later due to the lack of a commute in the morning.
About two-thirds surveyed also say they’re sneaking in extra episodes of their favorite TV shows at night.
