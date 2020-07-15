MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are asking for the public’s help in identifying over a dozen suspects who were involved in May’s civil unrest.
According to the police department, the Lululemon store located at 870 Grand Avenue was damaged and looted on the night of May 28. Dozens of people were seen on camera ransacking the store and leaving with whatever they could carry.
Authorities say several arrests have been made and charges have been filed, including against a 24-year-old St. Paul woman who police say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the store.
However, many suspects have yet to be identified, so the police department is now releasing photos of the suspects in hopes that the public can help identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at (651)-266-5900.
