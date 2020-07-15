“When it comes to supporting companies and eliminating heavy-handed government interference, South Dakota means business.”

It’s a 1-minute television ad luring Minnesota businesses to the Mount Rushmore state in which Gov. Noem says:

Although states compete for business all the time, South Dakota’s ad is unusual: it uses the concept of personal freedom with a pandemic-related appeal. The ad specifically targets Minnesota companies upset about Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s order to shut down business during the pandemic.

Here’s what Gov. Noem says: “Here in South Dakota, we trust our people. We respect their rights. We won’t shut them down.”

South Dakota and Minnesota have a 35-year history of squabbling over businesses. In 1987, it got personal and went national — neighboring governors in a very public feud. Former Democratic Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich was irked by South Dakota’s efforts to lure Minnesota businesses across the border but noted the state had low wages and whatever the business advantages “you still wake up the next morning in South Dakota.”

Former Republican South Dakota Gov. Bill Janklow retorted that Minnesota falsely claimed to have a major league baseball team, the Minnesota Twins. On PBS MacNeill-Lehrer Report, anchor Robert MacNeill said, “Minnesota’s governor called South Dakota 50th in everything”.

While South Dakota’s governor has ridiculed everything from Minnesota sports teams to what he calls its byzantine tax structure “19.”