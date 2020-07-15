Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday evening, the Kettle River Fire Department responded to the call of house explosion and fire.
According to the 8:53 p.m. call, a 75-year-old woman had been injured and a second 52-year-old woman was trapped inside the basement.
The fire department responded to 4080 Korhonen Road; the second woman had been able to escape the fire before their arrival.
Both women suffered serious injuries from the explosion and fire and were transported to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake. They were later both airlifted to Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth.
The 52-year-old woman said that when she turned on the furnace inside the house, it exploded.
The cause of the explosion and fire are still under investigation.
