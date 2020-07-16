MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul announced arrests in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to St. Paul police, the shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue north and Concordia Avenue west, in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

A large crowd had gathered in the area, and a nurse was rendering aid. But authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

During the minutes that bystanders, medics and officers were trying to help the victim, other officers who were responding to the scene saw a gray, four-door sedan driving at a high rate of speed away from the area of the shooting. The officers followed the vehicle and found it crashed near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Chatsworth Street north.

A passenger from the vehicle was located and brought in for questioning.

Authorities say a second male gunshot victim arrived at Regions Hospital in a private vehicle. He is being treated for injuries that are non-life threatening. Officers say the victim was believed to be injured during the same shooting. Police are questioning him.

On Thursday, police announced that two people, ages 21 and 26, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death. It’s unclear if they are the same individuals that police were questioning.

The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and the 26-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault.

WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

The investigation continues.