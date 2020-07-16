MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged with robbing a Brooklyn Center hotel at gunpoint.

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced that 28-year-olds Keanu Dewone Ross, of Minneapolis, and Antoinette Deniece Mae Dobyne, of Fargo, face criminal charges following the Valentine’s Day robbery of a Super 8.

A hotel employee told officials that morning that two men carrying guns ordered him to the ground before taking his cell phone, car keys and cash from the hotel. They ordered him to run away from the scene, the complaint says. As the employee ran, he heard multiple gunshots.

Surveillance video showed the two robbers fleeing into an SUV, which then got stuck in a snowbank. The two then fled on foot. Police officers responding to the scene found Dobyne in the SUV.

The complaint says Ross called Brooklyn Center Police to ask about the release of the SUV, and said he was Dobyne’s boyfriend. He said his wallet and ID were in the SUV’s glovebox. That afternoon, he was detained at a traffic stop and found with a 0.38-caliber semiautomatic pistol, which forensics determined was the game gun that was fired at the Super 8 earlier.

Ross and Dobyne both face charges of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, and Ross also faces charges of discharging a firearm in a crime of violence, and of being in possession of a firearm, as he has prior felony convictions and was prohibited.

Their next hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 20.