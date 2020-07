Miguel Sanó Rejoins Twins After Clearing Virus Quarantine; Byron Buxton Says He'll Be Playing After Foot InjuryMiguel Sanó has finally joined the Minnesota Twins on the field, after a frustrating wait to be cleared following his quarantine for a positive coronavirus test.

Memorial Tournament Is 'The Ultimate PGA Tour Event,' Says CBS Sports' Frank NobiloThe Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.

University Of St. Thomas Becomes Minnesota's First Private D-I Collegiate Athletics Program The University of St. Thomas announced Wednesday the school's move from Division III to Division I college athletics.

'World TeamTennis Comes Down To One Point On Any Given Match': Former USTA President Katrina Adams Discusses Her Role As Analyst With WTT For CBS Sports NetworkThe former President, Chairperson and CEO of the USTA discusses the 2020 World TeamTennis season and what she has liked about it so far.