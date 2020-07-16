Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A chef and nutritionist has come up with a recipe that could be the world’s healthiest cookie.
Gurpareet Bains’ cookie is said to have the equivalent of five full portions of fruit and veggies.
The exact recipe is a secret, but it reportedly has a blend of nuts, spices, pumpkin, carrot, blueberries, and goji berries among other things.
The cookie’s claim is that it helps lower cholesterol and aid in overall heart health, and even purports to manage Type 2 diabetes.
“The cookie was developed to help children, teenagers and adults — including those who won’t normally touch fruit and vegetables — to get their vital ‘five-a-day’ without even realizing it,” Bains said.
