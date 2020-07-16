MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 611 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and eight more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 44,347, with 38,290 no longer needing isolation.
According to the state’s “Dial Back Dashboard”, Minnesota’s positivity rate sits at 5% as of July 7. That’s the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 tests being positive. The positivity rate is one health indicator that health officials are using to determine whether or not to continue reopening the state or dial back.
Currently, 249 people in Minnesota hospitals are battling the disease, with 103 people in intensive care. In the last month, hospitalizations have been trending downward.
The state’s death toll is now 1,526. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing has now breached over 805,000 overall in the state. About 14,812 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state has the capacity to process 20,000 tests a day.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
You must log in to post a comment.