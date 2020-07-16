Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Water Patrol is searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Minnetonka Thursday evening.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to a report of a missing man in the water in Lake Minnetonka’s Lower Lake. Officers learned a group of nine adults were on a pontoon boat that evening when an adult woman began to struggle in the water.
Two women and one man, also on the boat, jumped into the water to save her. Supposedly three women made it back onto the boat, but the man is currently missing.
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol deputies are searching the area with sonar.
This is an active investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.