MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man sitting in his car near Powderhorn Park was shot by someone who police said walked up to the victim’s car.
The incident happened on the 3300 block of 14th Avenue South at about 10:45 a.m.
After being shot, the victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with what police called non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Few other details were immediately available but police are continuing to investigate the incident. No one has yet been arrested.
On Wednesday, the Minneapolis Park Board voted Wednesday to limit the number of homeless people allowed to live in city parks. The park board voted to only allow 25 tents per park in just 20 different parks.
Powderhorn Park had become the site of the largest homeless encampment in Minneapolis.
