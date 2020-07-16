MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Zoo is welcoming back guests starting next week.
The new zoo experience opens to the public on July 24 and is designed with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Both indoor and outdoor trails will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials say the one-way flow of traffic and markers will help promote social distancing. Live programs will also not be offered at this time to help reduce the gathering of crowds.
“Throughout these last months, the Zoo has received an outpouring of kind words and support from our community,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “The Zoo has been a treasured resource for more than 40 years and we are excited to be able to safely reopen and invite our guests to once again reconnect with beloved animals and the wonder of nature.”
In addition, play areas will remain closed and additional cleaning will be done. Masks will also be required for guests ages 3 and up.
Officials say all tickets must be purchased online, in advance, for a specific date and entry time. Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance.
Tickets are on sale now. To learn more click here.
