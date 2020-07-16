MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kevan Tran owns Penn Lake Roast Beef in Bloomington. That’s where he was shot during an attempted robbery.

Tran says he was at the register the night two men entered his restaurant from the back.

“Pull a gun to me. I thought it was a fake gun and then yell at him, ‘get out of here.’ Boom. And then a second shot,” Tran said.

He says he made it outside of Penn Lake Roast Beef and stumbled to the front of another store.

“Made it to the liquor store to get help. ‘I got shot, I got shot,’” Tran said.

He passed out, and says if he hadn’t reached help, he might not have made it. When he came to, first responders were there.

“Oh my God, oh my God, I’m still alive. Oh my God, that moment I’m so happy,” Tran said.

One shot went through Kevan’s hand to his side, another struck him in the stomach. He left the hospital last week.

Kevan is well known in the community, serving roast beef sandwiches for more than 30 years; first at Wally’s Roast Beef, and then his own place for the last nine years. Customers and friends left messages of support on his door. He says that helped him in his recovery.

“I want to go back to work as soon as possible, that gives me energy,” Tran said.

Kevan considers customers family. And says he’ll be back to serve them again. He plans to reopen in September.

“Thank you for every customer who support me. I have to reopen it, that is my job,” Tran said.

Police arrested two men, 19 and 20, in this case. Prosecutors charged them with first degree attempted murder.