MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders has endorsed Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar for reelection to the U.S. Congress.
On Thursday, Sanders released a statement on his endorsement of Omar, a Democrat who represents Minneapolis in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Here’s his full statement:
“I’m very pleased to endorse my good friend, Ilhan Omar, for reelection to the United States Congress.
“In the Congress today, there are a handful of true progressives – people who understand that their function is to stand up for working families, work to guarantee health care for all, ensure that nobody in this country goes hungry, and take on the greed of the fossil fuel industry. Ilhan Omar is one of those people. She is fighting for economic, racial, and environmental justice.
“All the while, Ilhan has been subjected to more vile and racist attacks than any other member of Congress. But she’s responded with the kind of dignity that should make the people of her district proud.
“Ilhan Omar is a woman of incredible strength. We need her leadership. We need her voice speaking out for justice. I hope the people of Minnesota will rally around her and send her back to Congress.”
Omar is being challenged by Democratic Antone Melton-Meaux in the DFL primary. Melton-Meaux has reportedly outraised Omar in race for the Fifth Congressional District the last few months.
