Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park Police Department says two people were hurt in two shooting incidents at Peavey Field Park that appear to be related.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:15 p.m. when park police responded to a shot spotter call and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where her condition is unknown.
Police say a man was dropped off at Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound not long after the incident. He was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare where his condition is also unknown.
No arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.