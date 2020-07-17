MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the longest-running tattoo shops in the Twin Cities metro area announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s making “the unfortunate decision to close.”
“It is with sadness that we must inform you that we have decided to close Saint Sabrina’s until further notice,” the Uptown Minneapolis establishment posted on its Facebook page this week.
Earlier, they were announcing hopes to be able to open after July 20.
“Our interests have always been about providing the most professional, safest & cleanest, and highest quality shop … but we feel there is too much to overcome at this time,” the organization said. “We want to thank all of our clients and friends for their support throughout the years. We don’t know what the future will bring, but we hope it will bring a safe end to the pandemic and a safe and secure way to do business again. Until then, we say goodbye.”
Saint Sabrina’s, which also offered piercings, has been in business for 28 years. Its owner, Leslie Bock, also owns Psycho Suzi’s and Betty Danger’s Country Club.
