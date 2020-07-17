Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Ayd Mill Road will soon close for months in both directions for construction of a shared bike and pedestrian trail.
City officials announced Friday that the closure would start Aug. 1, with construction expected to be completed sometime in November.
The shared rrail, which will be on the east side of the roadway, will span the entire length of the road, from Selby Avenue to Interstate 35E.
This construction is part of the Ayd Mill Road Improvement Project, which also aims to create two southbound vehicle lanes, repair storm sewers, install permanent traffic signals and add more lighting. The entire road will also be overlaid with new asphalt.
