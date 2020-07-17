MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 669 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths Friday.
Meanwhile, the state’s Dial Back Dashboard indicates a positivity rate of about 5% as of July 8. That’s the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 tests being positive. It’s one health indicator that health officials are using to determine whether or not to continue reopening the state or dial back.
MORE: MDH Situation Update On COVID-19
The additional cases bring the state’s total confirmed to 45,013. Of that number, 38,568 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation. The state’s death toll is now at 1,533, with many of those deaths occurring in long-term care settings (1,183).
In hospitals, 252 patients with COVID-19 currently need treatment, with 110 of those being in intensive care units — up seven from Thursday.
Testing is now at 819,511 overall in the state. About 14,671 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state has the capacity to process 20,000 tests a day.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
You must log in to post a comment.