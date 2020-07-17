MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 46-year-old Massachusetts man — who is a former theater teacher at a middle school in Anoka — faces multiple charges accusing him of sexually abusing four juvenile students.
On Friday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Jefferson Jerome Fietek, of Malden, Massachusetts, was arrested by Malden police and will be held in a local jail while waiting for extradition to Minnesota.
According to the criminal complaint, the sexual assaults took place at Anoka Middle School for the Arts, previously Fred Moore Middle School, and in surrounding areas of Anoka County, including Fietek’s home.
Initially, police began investigating when two juvenile victims reported being sexually assaulted by Fietek. Then, two additional juvenile victims came forward during the investigation. The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 16 years old, with the assaults occurring over the span of nearly 10 years, from 2009 to 2019.
Fietek now faces seven felony charges of criminal sexual conduct, with four of those being first-degree. First-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.
Authorities are encouraging victims of sexual assault related to this case, or any other suspect, should report the assault to law enforcement. In Anoka County, victims can call 763-427-1212.
The investigation is ongoing.